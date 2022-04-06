CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading Up 1.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 1,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price target on CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$42.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

