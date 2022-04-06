Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 66,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

