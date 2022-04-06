Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CMPI opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

