Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 314.79 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.09. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £472.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.
