Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 314.79 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.09. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £472.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

