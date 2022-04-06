Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 59.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,041.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,942.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,896.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.