Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

