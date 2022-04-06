Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

EXPD opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

