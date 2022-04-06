Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $6,158,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $211.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.08 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

