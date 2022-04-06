Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $395.72 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $252.00 and a fifty-two week high of $402.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

