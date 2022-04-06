Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5,829.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

