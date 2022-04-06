Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

