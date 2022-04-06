Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NYSE GRMN opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.