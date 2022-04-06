Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

