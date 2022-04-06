Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,824 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

