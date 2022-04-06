Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.47.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

