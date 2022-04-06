Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,903 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Hess worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

