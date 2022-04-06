Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE IR opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

