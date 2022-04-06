Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.95 and its 200 day moving average is $478.15. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

