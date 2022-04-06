Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

