Chewy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 0.46. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
