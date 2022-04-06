China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 7.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 3,621,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,445,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

