Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.87. 8,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 317,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,630 shares of company stock worth $124,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.