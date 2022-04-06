Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

