Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 15,537,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,365,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

