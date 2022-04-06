Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

C opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

