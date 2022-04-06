Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $67.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 232007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

