Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $97.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 63.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 12,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

