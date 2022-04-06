Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to report $110.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $470.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

CLAR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,012. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.