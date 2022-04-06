Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.01 at Fundamental Research

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSX opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

Get Clean Seed Capital Group alerts:

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.