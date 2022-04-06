Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.01 at Fundamental Research

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CSX opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.
Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
