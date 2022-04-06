ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.