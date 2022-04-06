Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) VP Sells $63,387.90 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Clearwater Paper stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $452.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.
