Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,480,290 shares.The stock last traded at $109.38 and had previously closed at $120.44.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 446,205 shares of company stock worth $45,829,312. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

