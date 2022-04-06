CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $269.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.08.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $237.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.