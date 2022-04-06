CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 64,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 78,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

