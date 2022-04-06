Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.20 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $293.11 million and $49.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010288 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

