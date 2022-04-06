Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Colfax reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $180.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Colfax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after buying an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

