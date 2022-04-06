Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 1,344,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

