Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 153,408 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 15.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95.

