Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,983 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiserv by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.