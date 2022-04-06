Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.