Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

