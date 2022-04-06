Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.85 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.