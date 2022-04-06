Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 207.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

