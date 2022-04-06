Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

