Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,706 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

