Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

