Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

