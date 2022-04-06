Comparing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $209.38 million 6.40 $237.26 million $1.28 5.80 Affirm $870.46 million 14.33 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -13.53

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 0 2 0 3.00 Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $86.93, indicating a potential upside of 98.30%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending 89.41% 8.82% 4.50% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering, and media and advertising sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies with enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

