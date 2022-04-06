Comparing Movano (MOVE) and Its Peers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Movano to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Movano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -53.97% -50.52% Movano Competitors -440.49% -23.93% -17.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Movano and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano Competitors 250 1018 1850 51 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Movano’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movano has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A -$21.77 million -1.99 Movano Competitors $997.16 million $98.09 million 48.41

Movano’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Movano rivals beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

