Comparing Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scientific Industries and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -45.41% -22.36% -19.75% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Industries and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.94%. Given SeqLL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $9.77 million 4.37 -$3.67 million N/A N/A SeqLL $210,000.00 70.21 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Summary

SeqLL beats Scientific Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries (Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

